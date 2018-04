R&B newcomer Kent Jones sat down with us to discuss black music and his artistry. “Black culture in particular is special because it’s ours,” said Jones. He defines his sound as an appreciation of his South Florida roots with influence from Jazz artists. “A lot of my musical influences are like the Count Basie Orchestra and Duke Ellington.” He also discusses his dream collaborations and what we can expect from him in the future.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: