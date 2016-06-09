Socially Decoded: Watch The Funniest People Joke About This Week’s Wildest Trending Topics

On this week’s Socially Decoded, Saint Steph Curry only has eyes for Ayesha, Donald Trump might have an entire cotton field in his basement, and Piers Morgan gets owned by Chrissy Teigen. Our Twitter trolls take on some of the week’s funniest and strangest social media moments.

If you’re new here, this video series features some of the funniest people we know sharing their wildest observations on current trending topics. This week, we are joined by Kayla Nicole, Ashlee Ray, Sasha Merci, The Dahlia Girls, Mouse Jones, and BlogXilla.

Don’t get offended, we’re just trying to make you laugh. This is Socially Decoded.