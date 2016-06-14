Is Yo Gotti Still Crushing On Angela Simmons? [VIDEO]

Yo Gotti told the world he had a crush on Angela Simmons in his hit “Down in the DM.” He went on to suggest that he was making a play and things were looking good. Well, we know the truth now.

There is no Gotti and Angela.

With her not-so-recent announcements of her engagement and pregnancy (and the sex of her baby), we had to ask Gotti what’s up. Find out what Gotti has to say about his crush on Angela and who he’s pulling for in the 2016 NBA Finals in the video above.

