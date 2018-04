Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta’s Scrappy was a performer at our #BirthdayBashATL Classic Hip Hop concert and brought his lovely fiancee’ Bambi on stage in all her “shimmer”!

Surprisingly they reveal to B-High that they are collaborating on new music together, and share how they make their relationship work!

