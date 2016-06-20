Fit!Live!Win! The Benefits Of Bikram Yoga

Working out in a hot room may seem like the last thing you want to do on a warm summer day – but it might be exactly what you need!

Bikram yoga is a 90-minute class held in a 105-degree room that focuses on various yoga poses and breathing.

Kendra Blackett-Dibinga spoke with Roland Martin on NewsOne Now about the benefits of Bikram yoga and how the practice of hot yoga may help your overall health.

Blackett-Dibinga, owner and founder of Bikram Hot Yoga studios in D.C. and Maryland, explained the heat is used to warm up the muscles in the body so that you can become more flexible.

As a result of the heat and profuse sweating, Blackett-Dibinga said those who practice this particular discipline of yoga release endorphins, so “there is no need to take any type of other medications [or] anything else to make you feel good — that’s your natural high right there in the hot room.”

Blackett-Dibinga listed the benefits of Bikram yoga as:

Increased lung capacity

Allergy relief

Injury prevention

Detoxification

Weight loss

