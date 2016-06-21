“Hillary Clinton Should:” We Asked People To Finish This Sentence, Here’s What Happened

What should Hillary Clinton do?

That’s the question we asked attendees at the inaugural “Power, Politics & Community Reinvestment Summit” last week, an event hosted by Newark Mayor Ras Baraka to bring political thought-leaders, organizers, and influencers together to discuss various issues in the African-American community.

With the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee facing renewed scrutiny over the racist “super-predator” comment she made in support of her husband’s controversial 1994 crime bill, her seemingly tone-deaf efforts to reach Latinos and African-Americans on social media, and the recent firestorm she created by reneging on a 2015 promise not to use the phrase “radical Islam” to indict an entire religion, politicians, academics, activists, and personalities weighed in on what Clinton must do to reach voters of color and appropriately serve her constituents.

While the responses ranged from making sure her leadership reflects the diverse population that may get her elected in November, to taking the concerns of Black and Brown communities seriously, one thing was evident–Hillary Clinton should listen.

Check out the video above to see Mayor Baraka, HOT 97’s Ebro Darden, the Justice League NYC, and more give Clinton some sound advice on how to move her campaign forward.

As for Donald Trump, well, just watch the video.

