EXCLUSIVE: Migos Wants You To Know Their Group Has Something In Common With Kanye West

“Champions, we run the city. Number one, they fallin’ from the top. Round and round they go.”

Hit after hit, Migos are championing their hometown of Atlanta.

Global Grind caught up with the Atlanta trio backstage at Hot 107.9’s #BirthdayBashATL to chat about the release of their new clothing line YRN, their upcoming mixtape No Label 3 and collaborating with Kanye West on his star-studded single “Champions.”

When asked about the “Champions” session, Quavo said of ‘Ye:

“I feel like we the same people. I go so hard, I work so hard, he go so hard, we work so hard, and he just put a bunch of champions on the record. A bunch of picture painters, a bunch of Picassos on one record, and when you do that, you’re going to get a masterpiece every time.”

No Label 3 is due out later on this year. Watch our exclusive interview with Migos up top.