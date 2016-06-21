The Men Of ‘Power’ Exude Excellence On Vibe + Season 2 Is On DVD

Omari Hardwick, 50 Cent and Rotimi exude excellence on the June cover of Vibe Magazine.

With the cast on the promo trail leading up to the season three premiere, bits and pieces about what to expect when the show returns on July 17 are being revealed.

Season two left off with Omari’s character “Ghost “and Joseph Sikora’s character “Tommy” ending their brotherhood. While Ghost can be a callous killer, it doesn’t seem like he’s out to kill his former friend.

“I don’t think he could ever do that. I think that’s what people root for,” he said in an interview with Vibe. “There’s always a twinkle of, like, ‘He can’t kill Tommy’—as our executive producer walks by right now Curtis [Jackson] is playing a character, in Kanan, that can do that. Kanan is a guy that separates himself from a lot of characters we see on dramas, on thrillers, on crime dramas because he is ruthless and could care less. He shot his son. Ghost could not only not shoot his son; he could not shoot his Caucasian brother Tommy Egan. He cannot. He might act like he can, but I don’t think he could ever come to that place.”

Wipes brow. Read the full interview on Vibe.

With season three on the way, it’s the perfect time to binge watch season two, on DVD now! Head to our Instagram for deets on how you can take home a copy.

Check out this EXCLUSIVE DVD clip,

