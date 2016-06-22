Rae Sremmurd Shares With Reec How Writing For Beyonce Came About [VIDEO]

Rae Sremmurd shares with Reec what they have coming up and Swae Lee shares how he came up with the ideas from the song “Formation” by Beyonce.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
See More Birthday Bash ATL Coverage Here
Mike Will & Rae Sremmurd [PHOTOS]
10 photos Launch gallery
Mike Will & Rae Sremmurd [PHOTOS]
1. Rae SremmurdSource:Hot 1079 1 of 10
2. Rae SremmurdSource:Hot 1079 2 of 10
3. Rae SremmurdSource:Hot 1079 3 of 10
4. Rae SremmurdSource:Hot 1079/ ATL PICS 4 of 10
5. Rae SremmurdSource:Hot 1079/ ATL PICS 5 of 10
6. Rae SremmurdSource:Hot 1079/ ATL PICS 6 of 10
7. Rae SremmurdSource:Hot 1079/ ATL PICS 7 of 10
8. Mike WillSource:Hot 1079 8 of 10
9. Mike WillSource:Hot 1079 9 of 10
10. Mike WillSource:Hot 1079 10 of 10
comments – add yours