Rae Sremmurd Shares With Reec How Writing For Beyonce Came About [VIDEO]

kysdc Staff | 06.22.16
Rae Sremmurd shares with Reec what they have coming up and Swae Lee shares how he came up with the ideas from the song “Formation” by Beyonce.

