‘The Purple One’ Lives On: The Apollo Theater Honors Prince In Their Annual Star-Studded Gala

The historic Apollo Theater paid homage to the late, great Prince during their annual Spring Gala.

The festivities started with an outside ceremony inducting Prince into the Apollo Theater Walk of Fame, alongside music legends Maceo Parker and Meli’sa Morgan. Prince’s prodigy, Andy Allo, was in attendance to unveil his plaque.

The whole community turned out to say goodbye to Prince, donning purple outfits and singing his songs with the live band.

After the Walk of Fame induction, stars gathered inside the theater for a night of music and remembrance. LL Cool J led the crowd through the night as the host and MC.

Being hailed as the new musical leaders of this generation, Leon Bridges and Andra Day stunned the crowd with their standout performances.

The O’Jays, the R&B group that formed in 1958, brought the whole audience to their feet as they danced and grooved through their famous hits.

It was definitely a night filled with Black excellence. The music and sense of community was thick in the room, and we know it would’ve been a night that Prince would be proud of.

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

