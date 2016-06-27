Lloyd and Ashanti Catch Us Up On What’s New [VIDEO]

kysdc Staff | 06.27.16
Lloyd brings out special guest Ashanti at #BirthdayBashATL and the crowd went crazy. Check out their interview above to find out what they both have coming up next!

Lloyd + Surprise Guest Ashanti [PHOTOS]

