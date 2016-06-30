EXCLUSIVE: Karrueche Tran’s New Business Venture Competes With Kylie Jenner?

Between all of the drama between Kevin McCall and Chris Brown, Karrueche Tran always looks gorgeous.
Karrueche Tran chatted with the Pimparelli and told him all about her latest business ventures from TV work to lip gloss. Could Karrueche’s lip gloss line compete with Kylie Jenner?
Either way everybody still has a crush on Karrueche! Watch the full interview below:
25 Of Karrueche’s Sexiest Instagram Pictures
1. Pre-Blondie selfie@mua.alexander killed this mug tho 👌🏼🔥Source:Instagram 1 of 23
2. #FridayThe13th 😘Source:Instagram 2 of 23
3. @tokyostylez 🤔Source:Instagram 3 of 23
4. days in NY – natural face beat by @theresafrancineSource:Instagram 4 of 23
5. Drop 2 is here ! Don’t miss out on #TxKCollection y’all! Get it before it goes 😁 karruechetran.com to purchase !Source:Instagram 5 of 23
6. Karrueche x @diesel x @thecoveteurSource:Instagram 6 of 23
7. Karrueche x @diesel x @thecoveteur @jakerosenberg @castillo_13 @mdanielmakeup @bryonjavarSource:Instagram 7 of 23
8. Loved this look @castillo_13 and @styledbyhrush created from my shoot for modeliste. Check out how to recreate it now at Modeliste.com@modelistemagazineSource:Instagram 8 of 23
9. @modelistemagazineSource:Instagram 9 of 23
10. got something coming very soonSource:Instagram 10 of 23
11. @dailyfrontrowSource:Instagram 11 of 23
12. The Perfect Match LA premiere ✌🏼️Source:Instagram 12 of 23
13. yesterday’s 5 min glam @styledbyhrush @chrisdylanhairSource:Instagram 13 of 23
14. thank you @styledbyhrush for always getting me right 😘 I love youuuuuuu! *mhhhmmmmmmmmmm* ❤️Source:Instagram 14 of 23
15. Dress: @oglialorocouture Jacket @thomaswyldeofficial Shoes: @louboutinworld Makeup: @theresafrancine Hair: @tokyostylez #StyledbyBryonJavar @Jene_Park#NYFW#ThomasWyldeNYFWSource:Instagram 15 of 23
16. I love this city #NYSource:Instagram 16 of 23
17. Diplo X Future party last night 🔥Source:Instagram 17 of 23
18. quality over quantity! February 4th is the new release date for KaePop! Had to make sure everything was nothing less than perfect 👌🏼Source:Instagram 18 of 23
19.Source:Instagram 19 of 23
20. Do you like these colors??! 😁😉👌🏼 #KaePop #ComingVerySoonSource:Instagram 20 of 23
21. follow @kinkcollection! Coming Soon: K INK CollectionExclusively from Karrueche Tran x Tattify #karrueche #kink #ink #inklife #art #beauty #teamkae #karruechetats #tattoos #tats #kae #karruechetran #officialSource:Instagram 21 of 23
22.Source:Instagram 22 of 23
23. the shortest distance between two people is a smile.Source:Instagram 23 of 23
