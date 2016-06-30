EXCLUSIVE: Karrueche Tran’s New Business Venture Competes With Kylie Jenner?

Radio One Exclusives
Staff | 06.30.16
Leave a comment
2016 BET Awards - Arrivals

Source: David Livingston / Getty

Between all of the drama between Kevin McCall and Chris BrownKarrueche Tran always looks gorgeous.

Karrueche Tran chatted with the Pimparelli and told him all about her latest business ventures from TV work to lip gloss. Could Karrueche’s lip gloss line compete with Kylie Jenner?

Either way everybody still has a crush on Karrueche! Watch the full interview below:

RELATED: Karrueche Tran Has Something To Say To Her Haters

RELATED: Is Kevin McCall’s Life In Danger After His Karrueche Comments?

RELATED: Bikini Game Strong: Karrueche Hit The Beach [PHOTOS]

25 Of Karrueche’s Sexiest Instagram Pictures

23 photos Launch gallery

25 Of Karrueche’s Sexiest Instagram Pictures

Continue reading 25 Of Karrueche’s Sexiest Instagram Pictures

25 Of Karrueche’s Sexiest Instagram Pictures

BET , BET Awards , BET Awards 2016 , Karrueche , Karrueche Tran , kylie jenner , lip gloss

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Photos