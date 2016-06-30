EXCLUSIVE: Karrueche Tran’s New Business Venture Competes With Kylie Jenner?

Between all of the drama between Kevin McCall and Chris Brown, Karrueche Tran always looks gorgeous.

Karrueche Tran chatted with the Pimparelli and told him all about her latest business ventures from TV work to lip gloss. Could Karrueche’s lip gloss line compete with Kylie Jenner?

Either way everybody still has a crush on Karrueche! Watch the full interview below:

