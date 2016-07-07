EXCLUSIVE: New Cast Member Malika Haqq Talks ‘Hollywood Divas,’ & Kicking Off Her Solo Career

One of our favorite twins is breaking out on her own.
Global Grind took a few moments to catch up with TV personality Malika Haqq and find out about her exciting new moves.
Prior to her latest gig, you could find the ATL actress on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, as well as reality TV spin-off Dash Dolls—but it’s been a while since she branched out and did her own thing. Now, Malika will also star in season 3 of TV One series Hollywood Divas and apparently, doing the show really helped her with her solo career (sans twin sister Khadijah Haqq).
Malika tells Global Grind it was “one of those big steps” she needed to take, adding, “It was really, really good for me to join a cast of women that have their own individual careers, and it’s been nice to watch them produce projects by themselves.“
She also talks about starring in the ATL sequel, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, and what we can expect from her in the near future. Check out the clip above and tune into the first episode of Hollywood Divas tonight at 9 p.m. EST on TV One.
