Extra Butter: Leslie Jones, Kristen Wiig, Melissa McCarthy, & Kate McKinnon Go In On Bobby Brown’s Cocaine Fried Chicken

After a lot of discussion, rumors, and criticism, the new Ghostbusters flick finally hits theaters tomorrow. This all-female reboot tells the story of four scientists who come together to save the world from ghostly beings.

Stars Kristen Wiig, Melissa McCarthy, Kate McKinnon, and Leslie Jones add hilarity to the new version of Ghostbusters, in which director Paul Feig brings his fresh take to the supernatural comedy.

On today’s Extra Butter with BlogXilla, not only do we give you a behind the scenes look at the film, we have a little bit of fun.

If you didn’t know, Bobby Brown sang the theme song to 1989’s Ghostbusters II, so I asked the women if Bobby invited them over for some of his special cocaine chicken to celebrate the redo, would they go?

Their answers might surprise you.