Watch Caitlyn Jenner Get Style Help From Kim Kardashian Ahead Of The ESPYS

It’s been over a year since Caitlyn Jenner gave her famous post-transition Arthur Ashe Courage Award acceptance speech at the ESPY Awards. This time around, Cait got help from one of her stylish stepdaughters—whose assistance helped her shut down the show.

Kim Kardashian West arrived at Cait’s house in Malibu to help her get ready for the ESPYs.

Kim took to Snapchat to share the whole process. She posted video of her and designer Michael Costello, saying, “We’re at Caitlyn’s getting her ready for the ESPYS. This could be an option, but we’re not sure yet.”

The reunion comes after Kim, along with her sisters Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian, decided to somewhat distance themselves from the LGBTQ advocate following her dramatic coming out last year—which included some not-so-nice words about their mother Kris Jenner.

It’s nice to see that time heals all.

SOURCE: Us Weekly | PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram, Getty