WATCH: Roland Martin Takes Wendy Williams To School On Her Own Show

On Thursday, Roland Martin appeared on The Wendy Williams Show to educate and inform the longtime talk show host and her audience about the realities of race to her audience.

Before bringing Martin on set for their discussion, Williams told her viewers, “Last week I faced a lot of criticism for my comments about historically Black organizations and our first guest was one of my loudest critics.”

After airing portions of what she later called a “rant,” Williams admitted fault in speaking about HBCUs and the NAACP.

Williams who has “never been scared of being wrong” apologized to those who were offended by her remarks and then asked Martin to “help everyone understand” why she was so wrong.

Watch Roland Martin’s powerful history lesson detailing the origins of HBCUs, the NAACP and the realities of race in America in the video clip above.

Roland Martin, host of NewsOne Now, is not known to mince words or pull punches when setting someone straight.

Last week, Martin took his no bias, no bull fact-checking to the door of longtime TV host Wendy Williams. If you remember, Martin took her to task for her comments about Jesse Williams‘ BET Black Lives Matter speech, HBCUs, and the NAACP after a clip from her show went viral.

During commentary on his show, Martin implored Williams to leave certain topics alone because she sounded, well, silly, explaining that the NAACP was born out of the Niagara Movement and then said, “If you bothered to read something, you would realize that.”

On Thursday, he extended his history lesson during an appearance on The Wendy Williams Show.

Watch the exchange in the video above.

Here is Martin’s soliloquy:

