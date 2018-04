Naturi Naughton of the hit show “Power” talks to Russ Parr about the new season and her feature in Centric’s show “Being”. Naughton even talked about being in the movie “Notorious” and playing Lil’Kim. She recalls being scared to play a sexualized role and how Lil’Kim didn’t appreciate her performance. Naughton is excited about season 3 of “Power” and for fans to see what it has in stores.

