Streets Is Talking: Citizens Speak Up About How They’re Treated By Police

The shootings of Alton Sterling, Philando Castile, and so many other Black men, women, and children at the hands of police aren’t just isolated incidents that live on the news and in hashtags. They’re the worst-case scenario of a fear Black folks feel every time they walk out the door.

In the aftermath of the back-to-back tragic murders of these two young Black men, we went around New York and New Jersey to ask people how they’re feeling about the incidents, and their own thoughts and experiences in dealing with the police. The comments range from not wanting to give a cop “any reason to pull out his gun,” to questioning the role Black people play in the way their communities are policed.

One young man shares an all-too-familiar story about being roughed up by a cop in his college dorm, while his White roommate was left alone. SMH.

Watch above, and share your own experiences in the comments.