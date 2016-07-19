Snoop Dogg Responds To Speech-Stealing Melania Trump Like Only He Could

Like the rest of us, Snoop Dogg isn’t here for Donald Trump or his speech-stealing wife.

The hip-hop icon took to Instagram to very clearly express his disdain for the politician and Melania Trump, who plagiarized Michelle Obama‘s 2008 DNC address.

Playing YG and Nipsey Hussle’s “Fuck Donald Trump,” in the background, Snoop addresses Trump directly:

“How you gonna have your wife get at Michelle Obama? N*gga, Fuck you, n*gga!”

Social media has been up in arms ever since Melania attempted to pass off a huge chunk of the First Lady’s speech as her own at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland last night – just one of the many clear missteps of the Trump campaign.

