Extra Butter: Teresa Palmer Says She Was Petrified Watching ‘Lights Out’ … & She’s In It

What makes a good horror flick?

For me, it’s the ability to make a moviegoer jump, shout, and feel real fear. Allow me to put you on to Lights Out, a film that did just that for me. This new scary movie from Warner Bros. is based on an internet short of the same name.

In the movie version, Rebecca (played by Teresa Palmer) is a young lady who left home thinking her childhood fears were behind her, but returns to learn the ghost that haunted her is now haunting her little brother.

Also in the cast are Maria Bello and Alexander DiPersia, who both sat down with me for the latest episode of Extra Butter with BlogXilla. Check it out as the actors explain how scary the movie is, why you should go see it, and more.

Lights Out is in theaters now.