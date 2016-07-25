[Music Video] Wale – My P.Y.T.

In light of the newest edition to Wale‘s family, the DC rapper drops visuals to his leading single off the upcoming album, SHINE. Very colorful, very fun, very summer-like, and VERRRRY sexy. Something you can milly rock and moon walk to, apparently. Enjoy, and congrats, again, Wale!
Wale Moonwalks at #BirthdayBash20, Brings Out Jim Jones [PHOTOS]
