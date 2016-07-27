Hillary Clinton Makes History As First Woman Nominated For President On Major Party Ticket

After months of a grueling campaign, Hillary Clinton made history Tuesday night by clinching the Democratic party nomination for president.

The news was met with enthusiastic applause following a 90-minute roll call vote, according to the Los Angeles Times. It was a far cry from Monday’s booing of Clinton at the first night of the Democratic National Convention following email scandals and vehement opposition from supporters of her rival, Bernie Sanders.

But rousing speeches from Sanders, First Lady Michelle Obama and Senator Elizabeth Warren Monday no doubt helped unify the party behind Clinton, or, at the very least, against Trump.

Michelle Obama said Monday:

“I am here tonight because I know that that is the kind of president that Hillary Clinton will be, and that’s why in this election, I’m with her. Because of Hillary Clinton, my daughters, and all our sons and daughters, now take for granted that a woman can be president of the United States.”

Sanders, who was met with cheers from a three-minute thunderous applause Monday, conceded his own candidacy for the role weeks ago, and threw his support behind Clinton enthusiastically in the past days.

“It is easy to boo, but it’s harder to look your kids in the face who would be living under Donald Trump,” Sanders told California delegates at a surprise breakfast Tuesday. “Trump is the worst candidate for president in the modern history of this country.”

The final roll call tallies were 2838 for Clinton, 1843 for Sanders and 55 abstentions, according to ABC News.

