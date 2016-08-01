National
Ne-Yo’s Baby Boy Hit The Teen Choice Red Carpet & It Was The Cutest Thing Ever

The perfect little family

Stephanie Long
Teen Choice Awards 2016 - Red Carpet

Last night’s Teen Choice Awards played host to a myriad of stars like Keke Palmer, Lamorne Morris, and Tracee Ellis Ross — but they weren’t the only famous faces in attendance.

Singer Ne-Yo brought his wife Crystal Renay Smith along for the festivities. With them was their baby boy, Shaffer Chimere Smith Jr. (Prince SJ), and he may have easily won red carpet look of the night.

Prince SJ, who was welcomed into the world on March 15, rocked a chambray onesie with fresh white sneakers. Ne-Yo wore a gray t-shirt with a blazer and his trademark fedora, while Crystal opted for a sundress.

She also took to Instagram to share some photos before and during the event.

Ne-Yo is enjoying fatherhood.

“I haven’t slept in 14 days. I’m loving every minute of it,” he told PEOPLE back in April. “He’s actually a really good baby. He doesn’t cry much, he just doesn’t seep at all. So if he’s awake I gotta be awake, so that’s how that goes.”

SOURCE: PEOPLE, Instagram | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

Crystal Renay Smith , Ne-Yo , Prince SJ , Shaffer Chimere Smith Jr.

