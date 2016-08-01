National
Home > National

Watch Rihanna & Drake’s Flirty Performance At OVO Fest

They shut sh*t down.

kysdc Staff
Leave a comment

BRIT AWARDS 2016 - The Show

Drake promised his fans a few surprise performances and he delivered.

Drizzy brought out his on-again, off-again bae Rihanna to perform at his sixth annual OVO Fest at Toronto’s Air Canada Centre. The duo (couple?) performed collaborative hits “Work” and “Too Good,” featured on their ANTI and VIEWS LPs respectively.

Rihanna also performed her own hit singles “Needed Me” and “Bitch Better Have My Money,” before waltzing off the stage and leaving fans in total awe. The Bajan bad gal will continue the party on the European leg of her “ANTI World Tour” with DJ Mustard.

VIDEO SOURCE: Twitter | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

Rihanna

60 Of The Hottest Rihanna Photos Ever

43 photos Launch gallery

60 Of The Hottest Rihanna Photos Ever

Continue reading 60 Of The Hottest Rihanna Photos Ever

60 Of The Hottest Rihanna Photos Ever

Today is Rihanna's birthday and we are celebrating by honoring her in photos. From sexy to iconic, Rih knows how to make love to the camera!

Drake , OVO Fest , performance , rihanna , video

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Photos