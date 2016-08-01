Watch Rihanna & Drake’s Flirty Performance At OVO Fest

Drake promised his fans a few surprise performances and he delivered.

Drizzy brought out his on-again, off-again bae Rihanna to perform at his sixth annual OVO Fest at Toronto’s Air Canada Centre. The duo (couple?) performed collaborative hits “Work” and “Too Good,” featured on their ANTI and VIEWS LPs respectively.

Rihanna also performed her own hit singles “Needed Me” and “Bitch Better Have My Money,” before waltzing off the stage and leaving fans in total awe. The Bajan bad gal will continue the party on the European leg of her “ANTI World Tour” with DJ Mustard.

