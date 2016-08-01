Meals With Misha: Ice Cream Cupcakes

Check out the step-by-step directions on how to make these Ice Cream Cupcakes below and peep the video up top for a visual. Don’t forget to follow Meals With Misha on Instagram. Sound off in the comments to let us know what you want to see on the next episode.

Ingredients:

2 12 Oz Bags Semi-Sweet Chocolate

Assorted Toppings (Graham Crackers, Cookies, Oreos, etc.)

2 Pints Ice Cream

Directions:

Melt 12 oz of chocolate in the microwave on half power in 30 second intervals, stirring each time, until smooth. If the chocolate becomes clumpy, you overcooked it and will need to start over.

Once you have your chocolate melted, grab your cupcake liners. I used reusable silicone cupcake liners, but you can also use paper liners. Silicone will help keep the shape easier and help when it comes time to remove your cupcakes.

One by one, drop a spoonful of melted chocolate in the cupcake liners, spreading around the chocolate until it is completely covered. Repeat until you are done. Place in the freezer for 15 minutes.

Take your ice cream out of the freezer and let sit out to soften until the chocolate is hard.

Time to get your toppings ready. You can get as creative as you want – crushed Oreos, graham crackers, cookies, sprinkles, candy bars, fresh fruit, etc. Cut or crush your toppings to make them easier to handle.

Remove the chocolate covered molds from the freezer, sprinkle in your assorted toppings in the chocolate, then cover with the softened ice cream, and top with the same topping, or different if you want to mix things up! Place in the freezer at least 8 hours, overnight if possible. Set aside the toppings to use in the final step.

Almost there – time to top the cupcakes. Before removing the ice cream from the freezer, melt the second 12 oz of chocolate in the freezer following the same instructions.

Remove cupcake from the freezer, top with a spoonful of melted chocolate spreading it evenly over the ice cream, and sprinkle toppings over the chocolate. Repeat until all are finished. Place in the freezer for one hour.

When you are ready to serve, remove the cupcake molds.

This recipe makes 24 cupcakes, adjust amounts accordingly.

