President Obama Says Donald Trump Is ‘Unfit’ To Be President

President Barack Obama says Donald Trump does not appear to have basic knowledge about critical issues and is “woefully unprepared to do this job.”

“This job” being the President of the United States.

Mr. Obama also questioned why Republican leaders continue to endorse Trump while at the same time repeatedly denouncing what he says.

On Wednesday’s edition of NewsOne Now, Roland Martin and his panel of guests discussed Trump’s most recent awkward and seemingly indefensible moments on the campaign trail, during which a veteran gave the presidential candidate his Purple Heart.

Trump told the crowd gathered to hear him, “I always wanted to get the Purple Heart,” and later said the medal given to him was acquired “much easier.”

Martin challenged NewsOne Now panelist Paris Dennard about his continued support of Trump after the candidate’s latest string of missteps. Dennard shrugged off Trump’s remarks and a conflicting series of statements about a crying baby in the audience as a number of “gaffes.”

Later during Martin’s intense questioning of Dennard about Trump’s ongoing string of lies, Attorney A. Scott Bolden questioned why we don’t label Donald Trump “Lying Donald Trump or Crooked Donald” for all the falsehoods he continues to spout.

According to Bolden, “The Republican Party is in a mess, leading Republicans and contributors are defecting.

“I wonder whether Donald Trump really does want to win because this is not gaffes, this is repeated problems with this candidate and he is unfit.”

Bolden continued, “In the general [election], you have to grow beyond that nineteen million [votes] and every one of these gaffes, every one of these problems, every one of these fights he’s picking with the party – as well as the Gold Star Family – is sending the independents and those undecided to Hillary Clinton.”

Watch Roland Martin and the NewsOne Now panel discuss Donald Trump’s latest string of troubling comments in the video clip above.

