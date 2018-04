“It’s like a flat tire on the first day of a road trip,” Former Congressman Allen West said of the drama on the first day of the Republican National Convention.

West also discussed the RNC theme of “make America great again,” the national conversation on police accountability, #BlackLivesMatter, and substantive policy proposals to address the Black community.

