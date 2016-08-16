YG Announces ‘F*ck Donald Trump’ Tour & Releases “FDT Part. 2” Music Video

After holding an “anti-Donald Trump” protest in Bompton with Nipsey Hussle, YG announced his “F*ck Donald Trump” tour and released his “F*ck Donald Trump (Part 2)” music video with Macklemore and G-Eazy.

In his Matthew Hobbs-directed video, YG, Macklemore, and G-Eazy post up in front of the Trump Towers in New York City as images from the Bompton rapper’s protest flash on the screen.

YG spent most of his summer touring with G-Eazy, Logic, and Yo Gotti on their collaborative “Endless Summer” tour. The 4Hunnid CEO is now gearing up to go on his own headlining tour, fittingly titled for this year’s presidential election. The “F*ck Donald Trump” tour will kick off in San Diego on September 18 and will end on Jay Z’s birthday, December 4, in Arizona.

Bay Area newcomer Kamaiyah, Sad Boy, and RJ will be joining YG on tour. Find out if YG will be coming to a “bity” near you up top.

Check out his “FDT (Part 2)” music video below.