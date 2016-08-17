Donald Trump Delivers Clueless Speech About Black Issues To White Audience

Following days of protests over a police-involved shooting of a Black man in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Donald Trump delivered a speech to a largely White audience outside the city in which he described poor urban neighborhoods as the victims of decades of neglect by the Democratic Party.

Pointing to problems of crime, poverty, and education that have plagued Milwaukee and other communities, he described them as consequences of Democrats having a lock on the Black vote.

He vowed that he would not take voters of color for granted. “[Clinton] doesn’t care at all about the hurting people of this country or the suffering she has caused them,” Trump said, writes CNN. “Now is the time for new leadership. The Hillary Clinton agenda hurts poor people by far the most.”

But the setting for Trump’s pitch to Black America was jarring. He spoke at the Washington County fairgrounds in a largely White community about 25 miles from Milwaukee.

The choice of venue immediately became the subject of discussion on social media and among political pundits, in part, because Trump’s campaign has been accused of doing little outreach to the Black community. As a result, he draws just one percent of the African-American vote, according to a new NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll in Ohio and Pennsylvania.

That’s not all. His campaign has turned down appearances before high-profile African-American audiences, including the National Urban League, the NAACP, and a joint NABJ/NAHJ conference.

Van Jones made a good point. He said Donald Trump is going white communities to talk about black people and not to black people. — Ᏸecca (@MJStarLover) August 17, 2016

Nonetheless, there he was Tuesday in Wisconsin, delivering a speech appealing for the Black vote.

“It’s time for our society to address some honest and very, very difficult truths,” Trump said, according to USA Today. “The Democratic Party has failed and betrayed the African-American community. Democratic crime policies, education policies and economic policies have produced only more crime, more broken homes and more poverty.”

