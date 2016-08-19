Kris Jenner ‘Terrorized’ By Cyberstalker Who Impersonated Her During 911 Call

Kendall Jenner isn’t the only woman in her camp being stalked. It turns out some creep is obsessed with Kris Jenner, too.

The 60-year-old California native and momager was reportedly being “terrorized” by a woman who hacked into her social media and iCloud accounts, according to TMZ and federal agents. The stalker also impersonated Kris and sent her tons of sexually explicit messages.

The site reports:

Prosecutors slapped the woman with a 15-count indictment for harassing Kris, several of her family members and two assistants in 2014. According to docs, the suspect sent hundreds of emails and texts, many of which were sexual and disturbing. They include:

– “Can I eat you out. Oh you can’t block me forever love.”

– “I’m gonna duck you right in the p**** hole you are mine and u am in love”

– “Instagram me. Make me famous.”

But that’s not all.

According to docs, she claimed to have a sex tape of Kris and even impersonated the Kardashian matriarch during a phone call to cops … saying one of her family members was committing suicide.

The woman also sent Caitlyn Jenner texts like, “Kris hates blacks and we made it to TMZ bye Bruce.”

How sick is that? Thankfully, the FBI caught the woman on Thursday. She’s been charged with cyberstalking and hacking. Leave your thoughts below.

SOURCE: TMZ | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty