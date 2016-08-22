Meals With Misha: Nutella S’mores Panini

Check out the step-by-step directions for the Nutella S’mores Panini below and peep the video up top for a visual. Don’t forget to follow Meals With Misha on Instagram. Sound off in the comments to let us know what you want to see on the next episode.

Ingredients:

Challah Bread

Nutella

Mini Marshmallows

Graham Crackers

Chocolate

Butter

Vanilla

Cinnamon

Directions:

Warm up your panini press.

While that is warming up, it’s time to prep your sandwich.

Grab your slices of bread; on both pieces, evenly spread the Nutella. On both sides, place a handful of mini marshmallows. Then to one side layer the graham crackers and chocolate. Top with the other slice of bread.

Melt 1 tablespoon of butter in the microwave. Once melted, mix 1 teaspoon of vanilla extract and a dash of cinnamon.

Once heated up, spread the butter mixture on the panini press and add your sandwich. Close and let cook until the marshmallows are melted and the bread is nice and crispy and has a golden brown color.

Remove from the panini press, slice, and enjoy!

Follow Vicky on Instagram, Pinterest, and Twitter for all things food, selfies, and whatever other randomness that may occur.