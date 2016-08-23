Watch POWER Star Rotimi Get Hot and Heavy With a Love & Hip Hop Star

Looks like Rotimi is making moves away from the POWER set as well. A behind-the-scenes video captured the actor and singer getting very physical with Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star Bianca Bonnie.

Bianca took to Instagram to personally share the clip of them filming a steamy scene for his next video:

She also shared a few stills from the upcoming project as well.

The sneak peek doesn’t give us much of a feel for the music itself but it definitely seems like these two have quite a bit of chemistry.

SOURCE: Instagram | PHOTO: Getty

Also On 93.9 WKYS: