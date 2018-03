For all of my metro/subway riders, get ready to save some of your data while at six metro stations in DC! Metro announced today that they will be kicking off a 45-day pilot program and evaluate it for other stations in the future!

Metro launches 45-day free Wi-Fi program at 6 stations: https://t.co/UM7izIY7UN Get hip yall — Mr.Monopoly (@ImDaddy_Batch) August 29, 2016

Also On 93.9 WKYS: