EXCLUSIVE: Lloyd On Reconnecting With His Fans, Baton Rouge Floods, & New Forthcoming Project

It’s been a minute since we’ve heard from R&B crooner Lloyd, but he’s back and better than ever.
The New Orleans singer took a five-year hiatus from making music to focus on family and a few personal trials and tribulations. After restoring order in his life, Lloyd decided it was time to return to the limelight.
In May, the 30-year-old released a brand new single titled “Tru,” and last week, he released the single’s visual.
At Radio One’s fifth annual Blitz showcase in New York City, GlobalGrind caught up with the crooner to discuss his return, reconnecting with fans, and, of course, the devastating floods in his home state of Louisiana.
Lloyd is currently readying his forthcoming new EP, which is due out in 2017. Watch our exclusive interview with Lloyd.
Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – add yours