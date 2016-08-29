EXCLUSIVE: Lloyd On Reconnecting With His Fans, Baton Rouge Floods, & New Forthcoming Project

It’s been a minute since we’ve heard from R&B crooner Lloyd, but he’s back and better than ever.

The New Orleans singer took a five-year hiatus from making music to focus on family and a few personal trials and tribulations. After restoring order in his life, Lloyd decided it was time to return to the limelight.

In May, the 30-year-old released a brand new single titled “Tru,” and last week, he released the single’s visual.