Listen Live
Music

Megan Thee Stallion Kicks Off #MeganMondays With ‘I Think I Love Her’ Freestyle, The Hotties Love The Bars

Published on May 7, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

93.9 WKYS Featured Video
CLOSE
US-ENTERTAINMENT-CINEMA-PARAMOUNT-MEAN GIRLS

Source: KENA BETANCUR / Getty / Megan Thee Stallion

The girls are rapping, specifically Megan Thee Stallion. While the Hip-Hop community is still in an uproar because of Kendrick Lamar and Drake’s back and forth, the Houston rapper is getting us ready for the real HOT GIRL SUMMER.

Megan Thee Stallion is in her bag and shows no signs of letting up. On Monday, she started her #MeganMondays freestyle series by dropping a new freestyle to remind us what the Hotties always know: She’s got bars.

Thee Stallion flexed her lyrical muscle, flipping Gucci Mane’s “I Think I Love Her Freestyle” and incorporating her unique rapping flavor throughout the beat.

On the track, Thee Stallion touches on the thirsties living in her DMs, the men acting really feminine at the moment, and the rap girlies using her blueprint to get on.

“Show a new bitch that ain’t Megan coded/ Show a beat I was on and ain’t rode it/ If she think she the shit, I’m the colon/ My pen gets gutter, I’m bowling,” she rapped.

It’s Megan May

Megan Thee Stallion is not just taking over Mondays; she is gunning for the entire month, labeling it Megan May.

On Tuesday, she announced her next single, “Boa,” continuing the snake narrative from her previous singles, “Hiss” and “Cobra.”

Later this month, Megan Thee Stallion will kick off her nationwide Hot Girl Summer tour featuring GloRilla in Minneapolis on May 14 and eventually head overseas in July.

It’s Thee Stallion’s world, and we are just living in it. She has gained her freedom from 1501 Certified Entertainment, dropped collaborations with Nike and Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, as well as other philanthropic endeavors like “Hotties Helping” and a mental health website Bad Bitches Have Bad Days Too. 

You can see reactions to the “I Think I Love Her Freestyle” in the gallery below.

Megan Thee Stallion Kicks Off #MeganMondays With ‘I Think I Love Her’ Freestyle, The Hotties Love The Bars  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1. Facts

2. Bingo

3.

4. This actually slaps

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

More From KYSDC
Trending
Entertainment

He’s Back: Martin Lawrence Announces First Comedy Tour In 8 Years

News

Jim Jones Won’t Face Charges In Airport Brawl

Movies

It’s Gonna Be Mega: Gru & The Minions Are Back In The Second Official ‘Despicable Me 4’ Trailer

20 items
Music

Megan Thee Stallion Kicks Off #MeganMondays With ‘I Think I Love Her’ Freestyle, The Hotties Love The Bars

15 items
Entertainment

Metro Boomin Has Old Tweets Resurface, #MetroGroomin Trends As A Result

Movies

Revisit Your Childhood Happy Place With This Fantastical ‘IF’ Featurette

Art & Design

James Gunn Releases First Pic Of David Corenswet As ‘Superman’

29 items
Entertainment

Maybe We Shouldn’t Trust You: Metro Boomin Trends As Past Problematic Tweets Resurface

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close