Listen Live
News

Jim Jones Won’t Face Charges In Airport Brawl

Capo can claim this as a win for Harlem.

Published on May 8, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

93.9 WKYS Featured Video
CLOSE

Fat Joe & Friends In Concert - New York, NY

Jim Jones was recently involved in an airport brawl with two men in a wild scene that saw the men tumbling down an escalator before the authorities intervened. According to new reports, Jim Jones will not face charges as it was determined he was acting in self-defense.

Jim Jones Gets Into A Brawl With 2 Men In An Airport

As reported by TMZ, Jim Jones was traveling first class to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and upon landing attempted to retrieve his bags from an overhead compartment, which angered a fellow passenger. Jones sternly warned the man after he bumped him and reportedly grabbed his arm while another man began yelling at him.

Deputies were called to the plane but the men exited without moving forward with charges while heading to baggage claim. It was there when one of the men physically approached Jones with the other man from the plane incident joining in. Jones picked one man up and slammed him while another kept hitting Jones from behind. Officers quickly swarmed to the scene and broke the fight up with one of the men looking worse for wear.

Surveillance video of the brawl backed the claims Jones made that he didn’t start the brawl. The Harlem rapper and businessman told TMZ Hip Hop, “I was minding my business and defended myself. They got what they were looking for.”

They most certainly did.

Check out the fight footage below.

Photo: Getty

Jim Jones Won’t Face Charges In Airport Brawl  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 93.9 WKYS
Trending
News

Jim Jones Won’t Face Charges In Airport Brawl

20 items
Music

Megan Thee Stallion Kicks Off #MeganMondays With ‘I Think I Love Her’ Freestyle, The Hotties Love The Bars

15 items
Entertainment

Metro Boomin Has Old Tweets Resurface, #MetroGroomin Trends As A Result

29 items
Entertainment

Maybe We Shouldn’t Trust You: Metro Boomin Trends As Past Problematic Tweets Resurface

Entertainment

Shooting Reported Outside of Drake’s Toronto Home

15 items
Entertainment

Vince Staples Slams Music Industry After Question About Drake & Kendrick Lamar Beef

News

Was He Wrong? Social Media Has Mixed Feelings Over Pastor Keion Silencing Woman During Praise and Worship [VIDEO]

Entertainment

LeBron James & Maverick Carter’s Uninterrupted Dropping Unscripted Basketball Series On Vice TV

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close