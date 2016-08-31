5 Times Teyonah Parris Showed Off Her Black Pride

Actress Teyonah Parris isn’t shy about voicing her Black pride, using her platform as a rising star to speak her mind about the racism and hate that goes on in America every day.

Parris takes to Instagram often to express the anger, sadness, and pride that resonates within the community. Here are five times she put her fist in the air for her people:

1. Parris recently posted a photo wearing what she called an “African breastplate top,” proving that this young woman is always looking to show off the pride she feels in her heritage.

2. She also shared a photo from the Uniquely Summit, quoting Jesse Williams‘ powerful words from his BET Awards speech: “Just because we’re magic doesn’t mean we’re not real.”

3. Parris supported her fellow Black women in Hollywood by attending the Broadway hit The Color Purple and shared a photo of the playbill.

4. Parris also proves her personal pride by posting pics with her natural hair — often!

5. She also uses social media to remind her 125,000 followers that Black Lives Matter.

More power to you, sister. Watch Teyonah talk about her journey from theater student at Juilliard to rising star in Hollywood on Global Grind’s The Formula, above.

