Watch The Thrilling New Sneak Peek For ‘When The Bough Breaks’

When The Bough Breaks hits theaters September 9th and you’re not going to want to miss this cast.

John and Laura Taylor, played by Morris Chestnut and Regina Hall, are a young, professional couple who desperately want a baby. After exhausting all other options, they finally hire Anna, played by Jaz Sinclair, who seems to be the perfect woman to be their surrogate – but as she gets further along in her pregnancy, her psychotic and dangerous fixation on the husband increases. The couple becomes caught up in Anna’s deadly game and must fight to regain control of their future before it’s too late.

The film marks the first major role for Jaz Sinclair, who revealed to us that working with Morris and Regina was “Super fun. They just totally welcomed me in and made me feel safe.” The Jon Cassar directed film also stars Romany Malco, Michael K. Williams and Theo Rossi.

When The Bough Breaks hits theater on September 9th. Check out the fiery trailer above.

