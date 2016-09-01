Listen To Gucci Mane & Travi$ Scott’s “Last Time” (NEW MUSIC)

It’s a La Flare and a La Flame type of day.
Gucci Mane and Travi$ Scott link up on a street banger tackling past addictions called “Last Time.” The Zaytoven-produced track features Guwop reflecting on his drug-fueled past, while Travi$ Scott still grapples with his bad habits.
“I’m an ex-X popper, an online shopper/ n*ggas thought I was a clone, they heard me speak proper,” raps Gucci.
Travi$ Scott raps on the song’s hook, “Last time I took drugs, I crashed a whip/ last time I took drugs, I just took half of it.”
No word on if “Last Time” will appear on a particular project, but fans are still waiting for Travi$ to release his highly anticipated project Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight.
PHOTO CREDIT: Getty | VIDEO CREDIT: YouTube
