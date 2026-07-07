REDDZZRUNDOWN RECAP: Jermaine Dupri Sues Sony for $18M

Jermaine Dupri is taking Sony Music to court over what he says are years of unpaid royalties. The hitmaking producer and executive has filed an $18 million lawsuit accusing the company of underreporting royalties, failing to report additional royalty payments, and altering past royalty statements tied to some of the biggest artists in his catalog.

According to the lawsuit, the disputed royalties involve music from Xscape, Da Brat, Kris Kross, Jagged Edge, Usher, Mariah Carey, Bow Wow, J-Kwon, Bone Crusher, and other artists connected to Dupri’s decades-long career. One of the lawsuit’s most notable claims alleges Sony never properly reported royalties connected to Kris Kross’s first two albums. Dupri argues these issues are part of a much larger accounting dispute spanning years and is seeking approximately $18 million in damages.

Meanwhile, Jay-Z is giving fans another opportunity to celebrate the legacy of Reasonable Doubt. The rap icon has added a new London concert on September 4, which also happens to be Beyoncé’s birthday. The announcement has sparked excitement among fans, with many speculating that the special date could lead to a surprise appearance.

Tickets for the newly announced London performance are set to go on sale July 10 at noon. The show joins Jay-Z’s growing list of anniversary performances as fans continue hoping more North American dates will be added later this year.