Watch Portions Of The NewsOne Now Essence Fest Special

Every year, hundreds of thousands of African-Americans make their annual pilgrimage to New Orleans for the Essence Music Festival for a weekend of fun, education, and entertainment.

Roland Martin and NewsOne Now were also on hand to capture the sights and sounds of the Essence Fest’s preeminent annual event. Check out some of the happenings at this year’s event in the video clip above and excerpts of the NewsOne Now Essence Fest Special in the video clips posted below.

Lee Daniels Talks ‘Empire’ And New Fox Series, ‘Star’

Roland Martin caught up with super-producer Lee Daniels and the cast of the upcoming series Star during this year’s Essence Fest.

When asked what it is like working with Daniels, Brittany O’Grady, one of the leading ladies in the new Fox series, told Martin the experience is “eclectic.”

Watch Martin talk with Daniels, O’Grady, Ryan Destiny, and Jude Demorest in the video clip above.

Tina Knowles Talks About Beyoncé’s Global Success And New Acting School Venture

Roland Martin caught up with Tina Knowles while at this year’s Essence Fest. During their conversation, Knowles chatted about her daughter’s global success, her new love with hubby Richard Lawson, and about their new acting school venture.

Lynn Whitfield Dishes On OWN’s New Hit Series, ‘Greenleaf’

Lynn Whitfield, one of the stars of the new OWN series Greenleaf, chatted with Roland Martin about her role in the drama about a fictitious mega church in Memphis.

The Emmy Award-winning actress, famous for her role as Josephine Baker in The Josephine Baker Story and also known for her cold-hearted stares, chopped it up with Martin about some of the improprieties that take place within church families beyond the pulpit.

Sherri Shepherd On The Move At Martin’s House Party & Looking For R&B Crooner Maxwell

The multi-talented and multi-jobbed Sherri Shepherd talked with Roland Martin about all of her projects and her trip to Martin’s house for a house party.

Watch excerpts of the NewsOne Now Essence Fest Special in the video clips above.

