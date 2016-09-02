Activists Condemn Democratic Party Over Leaked BLM Memo

Just when you thought the Democratic Party had an epiphany and started to work on behalf of the minority constituents whose votes they covet, an email scandal breaks out leaking a damning memo about how to “handle” Black Lives Matter.

New evidence shows the Democratic Party’s public support of the Black Lives Matter movement is actually a ploy to hide their private condemnation of the civil rights group.

Internet hacker Guccifer 2.0 leaked a confidential November 2015 Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee memo on Wednesday that describes the movement for Black lives as a “radical movement to end anti-Black racism.”

A portion of the leaked memo reads:

“If approached by BLM activists, campaign staff should offer to meet with local activists. Invited BLM attendees should be limited. Please aim for personal or small group meeting. Listen to their concerns. Don’t offer support for concrete policy positions.”

Another portion of the revealing memo states:

“Do not say ‘all lives matter,’ nor mention ‘Black on Black crime.’ These are viewed as red herring attacks. This response will garner additional media scrutiny and only anger BLM activists. This is the worst response.”

Tamika D. Mallory, a member of the Justice League NYC, called the revelations leaked in the Democratic memo, “More of the same.”

She continued, “Every time I think I get the ‘I ain’t voting crowd’ a little bit closer to rational thinking, the Democratic Party gives them fuel for why they do not want to participate in this election.”

Mallory specifically mentioned who was being instructed to stonewall the Black Lives Matter movement. She said, “These are Congressional members that are being advised not to work with Black Lives Matter and the important part of it is that in the memo other than a few broad ideas, there is never any mention of concrete things that DCCC is pushing to happen on the ground as it relates not to Black Lives Matter, but to Black people in general.

“This memo is about how to disarm, how to avoid, and how to handle Black people, Black Lives Matter, and activists on the ground.”

She called the practices unearthed in the memo “a shame.”

Now, Mallory wants to know who will be held accountable for the Democratic false show of support and the calculated manipulation of the group through a specific set of directives.

Mallory also asked who within the DCCC will stand up in opposition of the incriminating memo and say, “We do not agree with this and we want to stand not just with Black Lives Matter, but with Black lives.”

NewsOne Now panelist Angela Peoples, co-founder of GetEQUAL, said, “The memo reads like a basic ‘how not to be racist and also pretend like you care about Black voters.’”

To combat the sentiment, Peoples suggested Black Lives Matter activists must continue with disruptive actions and challenge Democrats as well as Republicans on their talking points, forcing them to respond to the tough questions dealing with race.

Watch Roland Martin, Tamika Mallory, and more discuss the damning leaked Democratic memo in the video clip above.

