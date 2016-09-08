Extra Butter: Regina Hall Says Morris Chestnut Can’t Be Ricky Forever

Morris Chestnut and Regina Hall come together for the new romantic thriller When The Bough Breaks. While these two have already established themselves in Black Hollywood, this movie serves as an introduction to the next great actress, Jaz Sinclair.

The up and coming star delivers a break-out performance as Anna, a surrogate mother for a married couple struggling to have a baby. This week on Extra Butter, you get a sneak preview of When The Bough Breaks with exclusive commentary from Morris, Regina, and Jaz Sinclair herself.

Jaz talks about crafting such a complex insane person, and Morris and Regina talk about bringing someone new into the mix of usual suspects we normally see in their films. As Regina says, Morris Chestnut can’t be Ricky from Boyz In The Hood forever.

When The Bough Breaks hits theaters this Friday, September 9th.