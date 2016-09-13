Lauren London Posts Photo Of Her Son With Lil Wayne On Instagram–Sort Of

It’s been seven years since Lauren London gave birth to her only son with rapper Lil Wayne. Can you believe she still hasn’t revealed his face after all this time?

The actress could be changing her mind about showing Cameron off though, as yesterday she threw a photo of his back up on Instagram and told the world to “watch out.” Lauren wrote in part:

“My baby turned 7 this past week. It has been such an honor and joy to watch him grow and be a witness to his Greatness.”

He may not be doing it for the ‘Gram, but Lil Wayne’s little guy still got fly in a red number 7 jersey, fresh cut, and some bling around his neck. With his line oh-so-sharp, Young Mr. Carter threw up 7 fingers to mark the special day.

In the meantime, Lauren is currently expecting a child with boyfriend Nipsey Hussle. Stay tuned.

