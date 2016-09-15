Watch: Chris Pratt & ‘The Magnificent 7’ Cast React To The #UncleDenzel Meme

Denzel Washington didn’t like becoming a meme too much based on his response to my question about it. ‘Zel turned from Oscar-winning actor to Alonzo in point two seconds.

The cast of Magnificent Seven must have gotten the memo as well, because most of them refused to comment on the Uncle Denzel meme. Chris Pratt was so shook he just giggled, reminding me of how DJ Pooh acts around Deebo in Friday. Peter Sarsgaard and Ethan Hawke gave more precise comments, but everyone else ducked and dodged the question like Mayweather ducked Pac in the fight on the night Uncle Denzel was created.

Watch above. The Magnificent Seven hits theaters on September 23rd.