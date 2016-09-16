The 12 Best Celebrity Eggplants So Far… (PHOTOS) 12 photos Launch gallery The 12 Best Celebrity Eggplants So Far… (PHOTOS) 1. Lawd! “America’s Next Top Model” Winner Keith Carlos’ Eggplant Looks…Amazing. Source:Instagram 1 of 12 2. If Ca$h Out’s Rap Career Doesn’t Work Out, We Have Another Suggestion. Source:Instagram 2 of 12 3. Kevin Hart May Be Short, But His ________ Ain’t. Source:Instagram 3 of 12 4. Nick Jonas Done Grown Up, Huh? Source:Calvin Klein 4 of 12 5. Trey Schlongz. Source:Instagram 5 of 12 6. More Body, More Bulge with Kevin Hart. Source:Instagram 6 of 12 7. We Never Get Tired Of Breezy’s Man Parts. Source:Instagram 7 of 12 8. Good GAWD B.o.B.! Source:Instagram 8 of 12 9. Zammmmnnnn August! Source:Instagram 9 of 12 10. Jesus Be A Fence. B.o.B. & His Eggplant Are On Fleek. Source:Instagram 10 of 12 11. Gotta Love A Man In A Thong, Especially If His Name Is Jamie Foxx. Source:TMZ 11 of 12 12. Looks Like Bieber’s Working With A Little Sumpin’ Sumpin’. Source:SplashNews 12 of 12 Skip ad Continue reading Happy Eggplant Friday! Here Are 26 Celebrity D*** Pics To Start Your Weekend The 12 Best Celebrity Eggplants So Far… (PHOTOS)

Congratulations, you made it to the end of the week.

As a little reward and an early start to your weekend turn up, we put together this video of over two dozen celebrity d*ck prints for your viewing pleasure. Shout-out to Iman Shumpert for joining the club last week, when he let his eggplant run free during New York Fashion Week:

Still not enough? Here are even more NSFW pics for you to drool over…

Have a great weekend!

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty