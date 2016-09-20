WATCH: Celebrities Take To Social Media After Death Of Terence Crutcher

The video of Terence Crutcher‘s death at the hands of Tulsa, Oklahoma police officers has shocked and outraged countless of people across America.

Most recently, Colin Kaepernick‘s decision to protest the National Anthem during NFL has seemingly inspired athletes and other celebrities to use their voices and large followings to speak up against the horrifying epidemic of police violence targeting Black men and women.

D.L. Hughley directly called out those who condemned Kaepernick but remain silent following the most recent police murder, Goldie Taylor explained that while she usually remains silent, the horrific video of Crutcher’s death spurred her to speak up, and Young M.A questioned how some blogs and news sources can cover things as trivial as a rapper beef while not covering the issues that really matter.

Watch the video above to see the other stars who have taken to social media express their feelings on Crutcher’s murder.

PHOTO:Getty

