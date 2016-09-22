Extra Butter: Denzel Washington & Chris Pratt Talk About Beating The Heat In ‘Magnificent Seven’

They talked about more than just the Uncle Denzel meme.

National
kysdc Staff | 09.22.16
Denzel Washington stars with the ensemble cast of Chris Pratt, Ethan Hawke, Vincent D’onofrio, and more to make up The Magnificent Seven.

The film takes place in the Wild West as a group of ragtag cowboys seek revenge for a small town taken over by an evil villain. You saw a clip from these interviews last week when we talked about the Uncle Denzel meme, but the full version of Extra Butter gives you an all-access look at Mag7. The cast talks about creating a whole town in the middle of Louisiana, as well as dealing with the humidity and the heat.

Watch above and catch The Magnificent Seven in theaters September 23rd.

