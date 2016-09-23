EXCLUSIVE: @IAMYUNGJOC Shares How To Properly Act If Pulled Over By Cops

Judge Faith stopped by with Yung Joc to discuss his recent civil case filmed on her show.
We also got Joc’s perspective on the current protests for police brutality and excessive force against blacks by Colin Kaepernick as well as the recent shooting death of Terance Crutcher.
Joc shares his thoughts on how the police officers should conduct themselves during traffic stops and how we should also act when a traffic stop is being performed.
Morning show host and comedian Rickey Smiley also stopped by and shared his thoughts on Terance Crutcher‘s death and the the injustices all blacks have endured over the years.
Judge Faith’s show airs weekdays on WPCH in Atlanta at 8 and 8:30am.
