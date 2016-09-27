[Video] Angie’s Newness: Jay IDK Talks “Empty Bank” & More

DMV’s own Jay IDK talks about his newest tape “Empty Bank” (Which you can stream below) and more with Angie Ange.
Related: [Listen] Jay IDK – I Picture (Empty Bank)
Related: Want To Know Who’s Moving Up In The Game? Listen To Angie’s Newness [Playlist]
The 10 Most Dangerously Hot Women
10 photos Launch gallery
The 10 Most Dangerously Hot Women
1. Taylor SwiftSource:Getty 1 of 10
2. BeyonceSource:Getty 2 of 10
3. Ariana GrandeSource:Getty 3 of 10
4. RihannaSource:Getty 4 of 10
5. Angelina JolieSource:Getty 5 of 10
6. Miley CyrusSource:abc 6 of 10
7. Selena GomezSource:Getty 7 of 10
8. Halle BerrySource:Courtesy Of Full Bloom Marketing 8 of 10
9. Nicki MinajSource:Getty 9 of 10
10. Taraji P. HensonSource:Getty 10 of 10
comments – add yours